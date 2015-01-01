Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically review and summarize the knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, and contextual perceptions of youth sport coaches toward injury-prevention training programs by using the Theoretical Domains Framework to guide the organization of results. DATA SOURCES: Systematic searches of PubMed and Google Scholar were undertaken in November 2021. STUDY SELECTION: The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses protocol was followed.



RESULTS were limited to full-text articles that were published in peer-reviewed journals and printed in English. Additional studies were added after a citation search of included studies. Studies were eligible for inclusion if researchers evaluated youth sport coaches' knowledge, beliefs, contextual perceptions, or all 3 of anterior cruciate ligament injury-prevention training programs. DATA EXTRACTION: Data charting was performed by 1 author and confirmed by a separate author. DATA SYNTHESIS: Of the 1194 articles identified, 19 were included in the final sample. Among articles in which researchers assessed knowledge (n = 19), coaches' awareness of the existence and components of injury-prevention training programs was inconsistent. Among articles in which researchers assessed beliefs (n = 19), many coaches had positive attitudes toward injury-prevention training programs, but few believed youth athletes are at a high risk of injury. Among articles in which researchers assessed contextual perceptions (n = 13), many coaches did not feel they had access to information about injury-prevention training programs and cited a lack of time, space, support, and other resources as barriers to implementation.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings support the need for programs, protocols, and policies to enhance knowledge of and support for youth sport coaches who wish to implement injury-prevention training programs. A gap exists in the research about addressing the needs of youth sport coaches in the United States high school sports setting. The use of multilevel implementation science frameworks (such as the Theoretical Domains Framework) will be beneficial for identifying constructs that affect implementation and developing train-the-trainer programming to meet the needs of individual youth sport coaches.

