|
Citation
|
Kliem S, von Thadden A, Lohmann A, Kröger C, Baier D. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36636865
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound societal and economic effects. Concerns were raised that domestic violence might increase because of the enacted infection control measures. Previous findings on this issue have been contradictory. Since existing studies mainly rely on official reports, administrative data, helpline calls, or retrospective measures, their findings are likely to prove unreliable. Few population-based surveys include pre-pandemic data, limiting their ability to test for causality regarding increasing violence. Therefore, the aim of this study was to compare findings from population-representative surveys on the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) and violence against children (VAC) before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the data of N = 3,639 individuals living with a romantic partner and N = 1,313 parents living with at least one of their children from three German representative population surveys, we estimated average marginal effects for the temporal trends (i.e., pre vs. post infection control measures) of domestic violence separately for males and females. To minimize bias across survey waves, inverse probability weighting was used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; child abuse; domestic violence; mental health and violence