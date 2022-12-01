|
Citation
McClelland H, Evans JJ, O'Connor RC. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 158: 330-340.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36638623
Abstract
Over 703,000 people die by suicide every year. The association between loneliness and self-injurious thoughts and behaviours has received increasing amounts of attention, with a significant link consistently being identified. However the impact that different types of loneliness have on physical and mental health remains under-researched. The current study aimed to explore how different forms of loneliness might be associated with self-injury, based on findings from existing theory-driven research. This cross-sectional online study investigated three types of loneliness (family, romantic, social) as well as loneliness as a unidimensional construct (global loneliness) in relation to suicidal ideation and several established variables associated with suicidal ideation (defeat, entrapment and depression). 582 participants (age 18-70 years) completed the survey between May and October 2021.
Keywords
Depression; Self-harm; Self-injury; Loneliness; Mediation; Moderation