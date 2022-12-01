Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to quantify injury claims in organised community cricket in New Zealand over a 10-year period, 1 July, 2008 to June 30, 2018.



DESIGN: Retrospective analysis of administrative insurance claims data from the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), New Zealand.



METHODS: Injury claims relating to cricket in males and females in New Zealand were identified from coded data and relevant text searches of routinely collected claims data. Summary statistics for key variables (age, body part, injury type, and injury factors) are presented together with annual injury claim incidence rates (ICR) calculated using population-based denominators.



RESULTS: There were 62,776 claims for cricket injury occurring at a place of recreation/sports. Most claims were in males (91.4%) and those aged 15-19 year old age group. There was an increase in the total number of injury claims over the 10-year period (1.5%, p = 0.04), but the ICR was consistent (males: varying between 258.8-304.8, and females: 22.6-28.3 claims annually per 100,000 population). Soft tissue injury claims were the most common injury type. Lumbosacral claims were most common for bowlers (78%). Lower limb injury claims were the predominant claim from batting (36%) and fielding (42%), with knee injury claims (34%) being the most common lower-limb injury location.



CONCLUSIONS: Lumbosacral, shoulder and knee injuries were common amongst all playing positions and worthy of preventative attention. Strategies targeting prevention of these injuries may reduce the ICR within the ACC.

