Abstract

Eliglustat is an orphan medicine used for long-term treatment of Gaucher disease type 1 (GD1) in adults. GD1 is a genetic condition, in which glucosylceramide builds up in the body, typically in liver, spleen, and bone. Clinical signs and symptoms of the disease are anemia, tiredness, easy bruising, hepatosplenomegaly, bone pain, and fractures. Eliglustat works by blocking glucosylceramide synthase (substrate reduction therapy). This medicine is subject to additional safety monitoring by regulatory authorities in the European Union. Scientific literature on eliglustat overdose is not available. We herein describe successful treatment of a suicidal attempt with massive eliglustat overdose. A 29-year-old female with GD1, a poor metabolizer of cytochrome P450 2D6 on a recommended daily dose of 84 mg of eliglustat, had taken 94 capsules of eliglustat (84 mg per capsule). One hour after ingestion of almost 8 g of eliglustat, the patient suffered from somnolence, severe bradycardia (37 bpm), and hypotension (systolic blood pressure of 70 mm Hg). After intravenous administration of atropine (1 mg) and cafedrine/theoadrenaline (100 mg/5 mg) by the called emergency physician, the patient resolved gradually. She remained 24 h with stable hemodynamics at a nearby intensive care unit. During continuous ECG monitoring, increased frequency of supraventricular ectopic activity and a first-degree atrioventricular block were observed. To our knowledge, this is the first case report on a suicidal attempt with eliglustat.

