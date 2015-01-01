Abstract

BACKGROUND: After an acquired injury to the motor cortex, the ability to generate skilled movements is impaired, leading to long-term motor impairment and disability. While rehabilitative therapy can improve outcomes in some individuals, there are no treatments currently available that are able to fully restore lost function.



OBJECTIVE: We previously used activity-dependent stimulation (ADS), initiated immediately after an injury, to drive motor recovery. The objective of this study was to determine if delayed application of ADS would still lead to recovery and if the recovery would persist after treatment was stopped.



METHODS: Rats received a controlled cortical impact over primary motor cortex, microelectrode arrays were implanted in ipsilesional premotor and somatosensory areas, and a custom brain-machine interface was attached to perform the ADS. Stimulation was initiated either 1, 2, or 3 weeks after injury and delivered constantly over a 4-week period. An additional group was monitored for 8 weeks after terminating ADS to assess persistence of effect.



RESULTS were compared to rats receiving no stimulation.



RESULTS: ADS was delayed up to 3 weeks from injury onset and still resulted in significant motor recovery, with maximal recovery occurring in the 1-week delay group. The improvements in motor performance persisted for at least 8 weeks following the end of treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: ADS is an effective method to treat motor impairments following acquired brain injury in rats. This study demonstrates the clinical relevance of this technique as it could be initiated in the post-acute period and could be explanted/ceased once recovery has occurred.

