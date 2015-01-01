Abstract

BACKGROUND: Improvements in the modern helmet have demonstrated beneficial effects in reducing concussion risk in American football players. However, previous studies yield conflicting results regarding the protective quality of leatherhead football helmets. There is limited research comparing the modern football helmet and the modern hockey helmet, with one previous study demonstrating the football helmet as providing a lower risk of concussion.



OBJECTIVE: To compare the head acceleration produced in a leatherhead football helmet vs a modern football helmet vs a modified modern football helmet with softer padding vs a modern hockey helmet in helmet-to-helmet strikes.



METHODS: Accelerometers were placed on the frontal, apex, and parietal regions of a Century Body Opponent Bag manikin. Each type of helmet was placed on the manikin and struck by a swinging modern football helmet. The G-force acceleration was determined in three-dimensional axes of 100 total helmet-to-helmet impacts.



RESULTS: The leatherhead football helmet was the least protective in reducing G-forces. The modified modern football helmet did not provide a significant difference compared with the modern football helmet. Significantly greater G-forces were produced in a collision between 2 modern football helmets in comparison with 2 modern hockey helmets.



CONCLUSION: The leatherhead football helmet was the least protective, and the hockey helmet was the most protective, with the football helmet being intermediate. This study provides additional insight into the inconclusive evidence regarding the safety of leatherhead football helmets and into the design of football and hockey helmets in the future.

