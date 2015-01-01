|
Tunçgenç B, van Mulukom V, Newson M. Sci. Adv. 2023; 9(2): eadd3715.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association for the Advancement of Science)
36638167
At times of turmoil, such as during disasters, social crises, or pandemics, our social bonds can be key to receiving support and gaining certainty about the right course of action. In an analysis combining two global datasets (N = 13,264) collected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study examined how social bonds with close social circles (i.e., family and friends) and extended groups (i.e., country, government, and humanity) relate to engagement in health behaviors and psychological well-being.
Language: en