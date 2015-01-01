SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tunçgenç B, van Mulukom V, Newson M. Sci. Adv. 2023; 9(2): eadd3715.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association for the Advancement of Science)

10.1126/sciadv.add3715

36638167

At times of turmoil, such as during disasters, social crises, or pandemics, our social bonds can be key to receiving support and gaining certainty about the right course of action. In an analysis combining two global datasets (N = 13,264) collected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study examined how social bonds with close social circles (i.e., family and friends) and extended groups (i.e., country, government, and humanity) relate to engagement in health behaviors and psychological well-being.

RESULTS revealed that only family bonding was associated with self-reported engagement in health behaviors. Being strongly bonded with both close circles and extended groups predicted less anxiety and depression and better well-being, particularly for those who were bonded with more groups. These findings highlight that close and extended social bonds offer different sources of support and direction during the most challenging of circumstances and that continuous investment is needed to forge and maintain both.


