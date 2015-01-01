Abstract

Since the introduction of widely available e-scooter rentals in Hamburg, Germany in June of 2019, our emergency department has seen a sharp increase in the amount of e-scooter related injuries. Despite a rising number of studies certain aspects of e-scooter mobility remain unclear. This study examines the various aspects of e-scooter associated injuries with one of the largest cohorts to date. Electronic patient records of emergency department admissions were screened for e-scooter associated injuries between June 2019 and December 2021. Patient demographic data, mechanism of injury, alcohol consumption, helmet usage, sustained injuries and utilized medical resources were recorded. Overall, 268 patients (57% male) with a median age of 30.3 years (IQR 23.3; 40.0) were included. 252 (94%) were e-scooter riders themselves, while 16 (6%) were involved in crashes associated with an e-scooter. Patients in non-rider e-scooter crashes were either cyclists who collided with e-scooter riders or older pedestrians (median age 61.2 years) who tripped over parked e-scooters. While e-scooter riders involved in a crash sustained an impact to the head or face in 58% of cases, those under the influence of alcohol fell on their head or face in 84% of cases. This resulted in a large amount of maxillofacial soft tissue lacerations and fractures. Extremity fractures and dislocations were more often recorded for the upper extremities. This study comprises one of the largest cohorts of e-scooter associated injuries to date. Older pedestrians are at risk to stumble over parked e-scooters. E-scooter crashes with riders who consumed alcohol were associated with more severe injuries, especially to the head and face. Restricted e-scooter parking, enforcement of drunk driving laws for e-scooters, and helmet usage should be recommended.

Language: en