Journal Article

Citation

Bresin K, Hunt RA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12943

PMID

36637056

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sensation seeking and openness are two distinct, but related, individual differences that lead individuals to seek out intense sensations. As a result, these traits may also predispose individuals toward engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI); however, to date, no models have examined the relation between openness and NSSI after accounting for the influence of sensation.

METHOD: The goals of this study were to (1) examine the relation between openness and NSSI while accounting for sensation seeking in a sample of racially diverse undergraduates (N = 340) and (2) conduct a meta-analysis of the existing research on the association between NSSI and openness.

RESULTS: A negative binomial regression model demonstrated a significant positive association between NSSI and openness when accounting for sensation seeking; however, NSSI was not significantly related to sensation seeking. Moreover, multivariate meta-analysis with robust variance revealed a small, but significant, association between NSSI and openness across 15 studies.

CONCLUSION: Together, these results suggest a positive association between openness and NSSI, highlighting an area for future research in what role openness to experience might play in the development of NSSI.


Language: en

Keywords

personality; self-harm; suicidality; sensation seeking

