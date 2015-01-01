Abstract

Public health professionals use a three-pronged approach to address broad-reaching issues of societal concern: primary prevention, secondary prevention, and tertiary prevention. Applying this framework to the study of elder abuse, the purpose of this review is to describe the status of elder abuse prevention research on a global scale. Elder abuse prevention articles published between 2015 and 2021 were identified through electronic bibliographic searches (PubMed, Medline, CINAHL, APA PsycINFO, and AgeLine). After removing articles based on inclusion and exclusion criteria, articles were sorted into the three main prevention types and further divided into subcategories for a more in-depth review. Most of the studies identified were conducted in North America (n = 42). Of the 72 articles identified, 13 articles focused on primary prevention (agism, education, and intervention), 35 articles focused on secondary prevention (developing and evaluating screening tools, identifying and reporting abuse, and barriers to detecting and reporting abuse), and 21 focused on tertiary prevention (professional response to cases of abuse, intervention methods, and impact of policy). Collectively, findings bring greater understanding of elder abuse as a public health problem and identify ways of addressing the complexities of elder abuse. Several gaps were identified in the elder abuse prevention literature including the need for global research that includes older adults as stakeholders, evidence-based education and intervention programs, and cultural sensitive and valid tools to identify elder abuse.

