Abdo EM, Farouk N, EIimam SE, Elshinawy WE, Abdelhafez AA, Hamza M, Dahy AA, Abu-Elsoud A. Vasc. Endovascular. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15385744231152024

36637105

The mangled extremity severity score (MESS) was established 28 years ago to decide performing an amputation in cases of limb trauma. It assigns points for 4 aspects of the injury: the extent of soft tissue and skeletal injury, limb ischemia and ischemic duration, shock, and age. A score of 7 or higher indicates that primary amputation is required. Thirty-one patients with MESS scores of 7 to 8 underwent limb salvage surgeries, with 13 limbs being saved and 18 limbs being amputated. Upper extremities trauma had a salvage rate of 62.5%, whereas lower extremity trauma had a salvage rate of 20%. MESS is not a sensitive predictor of amputation in upper limb trauma, but it is useful in lower limb injuries.


extremity trauma; the mangled extremity severity score; traumatic limb ischemia

