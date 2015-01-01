|
Citation
Webermann AR, Holland KJ, Murphy CM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36635951
Abstract
Twenty-five survivors completed anonymous surveys about reporting sexual and gender-based misconduct to their public university's Title IX office, including case characteristics, perceptions of the reporting and response process (e.g., helpfulness, respect), and experiences of institutional betrayal and support. Measures and open-ended responses described varied misconduct incidents, reporting behaviors, case outcomes, process issues, and negative process consequences. Additionally, process perceptions correlated with institutional betrayal and support.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual assault; sexual harassment; Title IX; reporting/disclosure; university/college