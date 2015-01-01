SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Webermann AR, Holland KJ, Murphy CM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012221150274

36635951

Twenty-five survivors completed anonymous surveys about reporting sexual and gender-based misconduct to their public university's Title IX office, including case characteristics, perceptions of the reporting and response process (e.g., helpfulness, respect), and experiences of institutional betrayal and support. Measures and open-ended responses described varied misconduct incidents, reporting behaviors, case outcomes, process issues, and negative process consequences. Additionally, process perceptions correlated with institutional betrayal and support.

FINDINGS illuminate how survivors' Title IX process perceptions relate to experiencing harm or support from larger institutions, and offer insights into developing a Title IX process which maintains student rights and dignity regardless of outcome.


sexual assault; sexual harassment; Title IX; reporting/disclosure; university/college

