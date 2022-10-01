|
Lau MA, Temcheff CE, Poirier M, Commisso M, Déry M. J. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 96: 12-23.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
School dropout can be an ongoing process of academic failure and disengagement starting as early as elementary school. Given the multitude of factors involved and the importance of early identification of vulnerabilities, this study examined whether (a) initial levels of conduct problems and depressive symptoms predicted school dropout, (b) the rate of change in conduct problems and depressive symptoms predicted dropout, (c) the interaction between trajectories of conduct problems and depressive symptoms affected the likelihood of dropout, and (d) whether there were sex differences in these associations. Using a dataset of 364 children ages 6-9 (T1) years who had displayed conduct problems, mean trajectories of conduct problems and depressive symptoms over 6 years were drawn using parallel process latent growth curve modeling.
Language: en
Comorbidity; Conduct problems; Depressive symptoms; Longitudinal trajectories; School dropout