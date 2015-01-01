SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Malinski R, Holt TJ, Cale J, Brewer R, Goldsmith A. J. School Violence 2023; 22(1): 1-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2022.2119570

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Juvenile populations face a substantial risk of emotional, physical, and psychological harm as a result of bullying and cyberbullying experiences. As a result, there is a need to assess the situational and individual factors contributing to the risk of bullying victimization. There is, however, little research examining cyberbullying victimization using frequency-based measures of victimization. To address this gap in the literature, this study utilized a sample of over 37,000 youth from South Australia to explore the risk factors associated with cyberbullying victimization through a routine activities framework while controlling for verbal, social, and physical bullying. The findings noted partial support for the routine activities theory framework to account for cyberbullying victimization. Additionally, the study found differences in cyberbullying risk factors relative to the frequency with which it was reported, as well as the role of school support from peers and adults in increasing risks.


Language: en

Keywords

Criminological theory; health; protective factors; victimization; youth

