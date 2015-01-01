Abstract

The rise in highly publicized cases of sexual assault, along with offenders in these cases alluding that those alleged victims were being untruthful about their claims, has fostered myths about false reporting of sexual assault, increasing discussions over fears of being falsely accused. This study uses an exploratory approach to identify the prevalence of and variables that are related to fear of false accusations amongst college students. Gender, acceptance of rape myths, and decreased programming were associated with fears of being falsely accused of sexual assault. Further, a relationship was found between fears of false allegations and affirmative consent-seeking. Policies are suggested that directly correlate with promoting consent and decreasing fear of being falsely accused. Individuals acquiring knowledge of consent and discussing the effects of fear of false accusations, aims to decrease fear, while emphasizing the importance of healthy relationships and responses when engaging in sexual intimacy.

