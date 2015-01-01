|
Galindo-Domínguez H, Losada Iglesias D. J. School Violence 2023; 22(1): 89-104.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The objective of this study has been to analyze the impact of emotional intelligence (EI), interpersonal difficulties and life satisfaction in the relationship between victimization and suicidal ideation. For this purpose, a total of 898 adolescents responded to the Peer School Victimization Scale, Wong-Law Emotional Intelligence Scale and Suicide Risk Inventory for Adolescents.
Language: en
adolescence; bullying; Emotional intelligence; suicide; victimization