Abstract

The present study aimed to determine whether greater levels of mobile connectivity, such as that afforded by campus safety apps, are associated with lower levels of bystander intervention into campus sexual assault incidents. We employed an experimental vignette design with a sample of college students to determine whether greater levels of mobile connectivity are associated with lower bystander intentions to intervene. We randomly assigned participants to read one of four sexual assault vignettes, manipulating the level of mobile connectivity and measuring participants' intent to help the victim, confront the perpetrator, and contact outside resources. We found no significant differences in any outcomes based on vignette condition. This suggests safety apps do not impede intervention. Yet, future research should determine safety app effects on sexual assault prevention before widespread uptake is recommended.

