Abstract

The non-offending partners (NOPs) of individuals who have committed sexual offences face significant repercussions following the discovery of their partner's crimes. However, NOPs support needs have typically been overlooked, with priority instead placed on equipping NOPs with the skills to monitor their partner's behaviour and/or protect their children from sexual abuse. The present study used Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis to qualitatively explore the accounts of women whose partners had committed a sexual offence (n = 9).



RESULTS highlighted that NOPs experience multiple losses, trauma, and dramatic shifts in their identities and cognitions following the discovery of their partner's crimes via a "knock on the door" from the police. The findings highlight NOPs post-discovery support needs and have implications for professionals and agencies working with NOPs.

