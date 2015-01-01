Abstract

This research examined how masculine honour beliefs (MHB) relate to individuals' intentions to volunteer for organisations that aim to prevent rape or to provide services to women who have been raped. We predicted both men and those higher in MHB would be more supportive of efforts intended to prevent rape and less supportive of efforts intended to provide support to women who have been raped. Participants (N = 195) were recruited at a large Midwestern university and indicated their willingness to volunteer for ten organisations, three of which addressed either the prevention of rape or the provision of support to women who have been raped. Participants also reported their adherence to individual difference variables, including MHB. Our results supported our hypotheses, suggesting that for both men and those higher in MHB, protecting women from rape, or deterring and preventing rape, appears more important than supporting women who have been raped. This research extends our understanding of how gender roles and MHB relate to perceptions of rape, its prevention, and its consequences.

