Abstract

Very little contemporary research has investigated the similarities and differences between individuals convicted of sexual offences and community samples with reference to beliefs supportive of sexual violence. This study compared the rape supportive cognitions of a group of high-risk individuals incarcerated for sexual offences to a group of university students. Antisocial cognitions were also examined in order to determine if such views accounted for any observed findings. A group of 304 male university students were compared to 301 men convicted of sexual offences attending assessment or treatment in an inpatient based treatment programme.



RESULTS indicated no significant differences between the rape supportive cognitions and antisocial cognition of people convicted of sexual offences and university students. Further analyses revealed that students who endorsed more rape supportive and antisocial cognitions reported using more coercive and aggressive tactics.

