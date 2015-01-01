|
Dadgardoust L, Palermo AM, Harkins L, Abracen J, Looman J. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(3): 348-360.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Very little contemporary research has investigated the similarities and differences between individuals convicted of sexual offences and community samples with reference to beliefs supportive of sexual violence. This study compared the rape supportive cognitions of a group of high-risk individuals incarcerated for sexual offences to a group of university students. Antisocial cognitions were also examined in order to determine if such views accounted for any observed findings. A group of 304 male university students were compared to 301 men convicted of sexual offences attending assessment or treatment in an inpatient based treatment programme.
antisocial cognitions; Cognitive distortions; rape supportive cognitions; sexual offending