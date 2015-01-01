SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hollomotz A. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(3): 361-376.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13552600.2021.2001064

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Some people with intellectual disability who have sexually offended require long-term support with risk management. This paper demonstrates how least restrictive practices within a Swiss social care setting are utilised to support a young man with intellectual disability, mental health difficulties and persistent high risks. It is underpinned by the social model of disability, which directs attention away from individual pathology onto environmental support structures. Data was generated through qualitative interviews with the patient, forensic psychologist and social care provider and an in-depth analysis of the patient file. Current approaches to community support are synthesised and applied to this exemplary case. Hence, the analysis compares empirically based patterns from the case with the aims of risk management, person-centred planning and sexual offending treatment, highlighting the mechanisms that enable this support package to work. This results in a novel conceptualisation of sexual offending treatment success that encompasses environmental support structures.


Language: en

Keywords

challenging behaviour; deinstitutionalisation; intellectual disability; Learning disability; personalisation; sex offenders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print