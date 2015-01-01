Abstract

The Structured Assessment of PROtective Factors against Sexual Offending (SAPROF-SO) is a new assessment tool designed to capture protective factors for individuals with a history of sexual offenses and aligns with a strengths-based approach to treatment. The SAPROF-SO, Version 1 consists of 14 items across three subscales: Resilience, Adaptive Sexuality, and Prosocial Connection & Reward. The optional fourth subscale, Professional Risk Management, consists of six items. The current paper seeks to provide guidance in the applied clinical use of the SAPROF-SO by addressing three advantages of the use of this instrument: (1) Facilitating engagement: establishing collaborative treatment goals and a therapeutic alliance, especially with clients who remain ambivalent about treatment; (2) Using the SAPROF-SO for risk management decision: determining the readiness for decreased supervision / increased level of privileges and the development of a risk management plan; and (3) Release planning for individuals with special needs. Case examples are provided.

