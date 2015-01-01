Abstract

This research aimed to validate the Antisocial Sexual Behaviour Online Scale, observing its relationships with sending explicit photos, gender, age, and personality. Study 1 (N = 215, 72.1% women, Mage = 26.58, SD = 7.84) evidenced a one-factor organisation (eigenvalue = 1.54, explained variance = 38.57%, ω = 0.71). Study 2 (N = 214, 71.5% women, Mage = 23.57, SD = 7.04) corroborated this structure (GFI = 0.97, CFI = 0.96, RMSEA = 0.05 (90% CI 0.01-0.15), SRMR = 0.10) and gender invariance. Study 3 (N = 397, 71% women, Mage = 29.3, SD = 8.54) showed correlations between ASBO, sending explicit photos (r = 0.25, p < 0.01), being a man (r = 0.13, p < 0.01), age (r = −0.17, p < 0.01), conscientiousness (r = −0.15, p < 0.01), agreeableness (r = −0.11; p < 0.05), and emotional stability (r = −0.14, p < 0.01).

Language: en