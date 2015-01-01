|
Citation
|
Moss S, Stephens S, Seto MC. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(3): 407-424.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There have been few studies examining the impact of sentencing decisions on recidivism in individuals who commit sexual offences, which is important as this population may face more stigma, and different conditions in the community, than individuals who have committed non-sexual offences. The present study examined how sentence type and custodial sentence length impacted the incidence of sexual, violent, and non-violent recidivism in 659 Canadian men who were convicted of a sexual offence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
incarceration; recidivism; sentencing; sexual offending; Static-99R; victim age