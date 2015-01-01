Abstract

There have been few studies examining the impact of sentencing decisions on recidivism in individuals who commit sexual offences, which is important as this population may face more stigma, and different conditions in the community, than individuals who have committed non-sexual offences. The present study examined how sentence type and custodial sentence length impacted the incidence of sexual, violent, and non-violent recidivism in 659 Canadian men who were convicted of a sexual offence.



FINDINGS suggested that custodial sentences were associated with a greater likelihood of reoffending for all types of recidivism, except sexual recidivism. Custodial sentences of less than two years were consistently associated with an increased likelihood of non-sexual recidivism compared with those who served no time in custody. There was more mixed evidence for whether custodial sentences and custodial sentence length added to the prediction of recidivism once risk and sexual offence type were accounted for.

