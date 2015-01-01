Abstract

PURPOSE The robustness of building structures in a fire has recently drawn wide attention. This study presents the progressive collapse analysis of steel frame building structures under localised fire. The main objective of this study is to propose methods to enhance the structural collapse resistance of such structures in fire.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A modelling method was developed and validated against both experimental and analytical studies. Then, a series of robustness analyses were performed to investigate the interaction among the members and the pattern of load distribution within the structures. These analyses show that lateral resistance and load redistribution have a vital role in the robustness of the building. Thus, two approaches have been adopted to enhance the robustness of the focused steel frame during a fire.



FINDINGS It is found that increased size of floor beams and vertical bracing systems are effective measures in preventing whole structure collapse. The larger beam section is able to prevent catenary action so that the load in the failed columns can safely transfer to the adjacent columns without buckling. On the other hand, the bracing system improves the lateral resistance that can accommodate the lateral force when catenary action occurs in the beam.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Previous studies have focused on the collapse mechanism of steel frame structures. However, the parameters affecting the structural robustness in a fire have not yet been explored. To address this gap, this study adopted numerical modelling to undertake parametric studies to identify effective methods to improve the robustness of such structures under fire conditions.

Language: en