Abstract

As Taiwan entered a time of coexistence with COVID-19 after the pandemic in May 2022, the health and social impacts have led to unstable-stable life balance in the public. The societal changes in terms of economic burden and health challenges as well as its mental consequences such as depression and anxiety all contribute to higher risk of suicide. Under this circumstance, suicide-related studies remain critically needed to accumulate more evidence for mental health policy and public services. This volume the contributors of the Journal of Suicidology (JOS) provided evidence of various risk factors of suicide in different fields, including hospital suicide prevention, physician suicide, school suicide prevention, psychopathology and suicidality (e.g., borderline personality disorder), and survivors of suicide. Moreover, novel concepts about environmental risks of suicide such as air pollution and suicidality and logotherapy on suicide prevention were presented in this volume. The originality has brought more insights into practice and urged the public to put more attention on the preventive strategies for high-risk populations in the society.

Language: zh