Abstract

This paper reviews recent advances in the understanding of suicidality in borderline personality disorder (BPD), with a focus on the identification of risk factors and psychotherapeutic treatments for suicidality in BPD. Up to 46%-92% of patients with BPD display suicide attempts and 3% to 10% complete suicide. Some BPD-specific risk factors (including affective instability, negative affectivity, impulsivity, identity disturbance, chronic emptiness, sleep disturbance, substance use disorders, physical and sexual abuse, bullying in childhood, auditory verbal hallucination, and non-suicidal self-injury) have been identified, and may be helpful to better stratify risk and target treatment of suicidality in this population. Regarding treatment, outpatient basis using specific forms of psychotherapy such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) is recommended and limited evidence exists for the use of medication for suicidality in BPD except for the treatment of psychiatric comorbidities. Promising new interventions include iconic therapy as well as virtual assistants based on DBT principles.

