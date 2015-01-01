SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lin PM, Sun FK. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(2): 119-123.

(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)

10.30126/JoS.202206_17(2).0007

unavailable

Suicide is one of the most concerning public health problems worldwide. There are 20 suicide attempts for every completed suicide. Suicide is a complicated phenomenon. Psychiatric disorders were the major causes of suicide. People commit suicide deliberately when they are cannot cope with their suffering and feel that life is meaningless. Logotherapy emphasizes life is meaningful and individuals can find meaning in life and change their attitude even in unbearable situation. Logotherapy is a useful tool and has been conducted on many groups including students, the elderly, mental-illness patients, cancer patients, terminally ill patients, and people in other suffering circumstances. However, logotherapy is a time-consuming therapy and healthcare professionals need to be well-trained. Therefore, we suggest the training course of logotherapy for the healthcare professionals could be arranged. Then, healthcare professionals could use logotherapy to help people who have suicidal ideations.


Language: zh

logotherapy; meaning in life; suicide prevention

