Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early identification of near-term risk for suicide attempts is critical to provide timely intervention for at-risk individuals. The Suicide Crisis Syndrome describes a pre-suicidal mental state marked by entrapment, affective disturbances, loss of cognitive control, hyperarousal, and social withdrawal; accordingly, a self-report instrument, the Suicide Crisis Inventory Version 2 (SCI-2), was developed to measure the syndrome. The study aimed to examine the reliability and validity of the Taiwanese version of the SCI-2 to identify suicide risk among community residents.



METHODS: An anonymous online questionnaire survey with structured questions on suicide risks was conducted during April and May of 2021. The questionnaire contained demographics, SCI-2, and the 5-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale to measure psychological distress as well as suicidality (i.e., suicidal ideations and attempts). Confirmatory factor analyses (CFA) and internal consistency of the SCI-2 were performed. We also tested the convergent validity of the SCI-2 with the BSRS-5 and self-reported suicidal ideation and attempts. Stepwise multiple regression and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analyses were used to examine the predictive validity of the SCI-2 for suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: In total, 4846 participants were recruited online with female predominance (82.6%).



RESULTS of the one-factor CFA with five-factor solutions for SCI-2 indicated good model fit. The SCI-2 total and subscale scores showed excellent internal consistency and good convergent validity with all items of the BSRS-5 and suicidality. Stepwise multiple regression revealed that entrapment and affective disturbance significantly explained 32.2% of the variance of one-week suicide ideation. The ROC curve demonstrated that the optimal cut-off of the SCI-2 could significantly identify the presence of one-week suicide ideation.



CONCLUSION: The study revealed that the SCI-2 had good psychometric properties in terms of reliability and validity among the general adult population in Taiwan. Its predictive validity for future suicide risk needs further study.

Language: zh