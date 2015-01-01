|
Chen LYA, Deng CZ, Tung YS, Wu CY, Lee MB. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(2): 143-149.
BACKGROUND: Growing evidence has found a significant positive association between air pollution particles, ambient temperature and suicide acts. There was suggestive evidence for associations between suicide and air quality. Moreover, it was evident that the geographic location of climate zones appeared to impact the result. It is critical for frontline clinicians to understand the environmental factors that could contribute to suicide alongside providing its relevant comprehensive care.
Language: zh
air pollution; completed suicide; extreme weather