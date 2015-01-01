Abstract

BACKGROUND: Growing evidence has found a significant positive association between air pollution particles, ambient temperature and suicide acts. There was suggestive evidence for associations between suicide and air quality. Moreover, it was evident that the geographic location of climate zones appeared to impact the result. It is critical for frontline clinicians to understand the environmental factors that could contribute to suicide alongside providing its relevant comprehensive care.



AIM: The study aims to explore the association between environmental factors and suicidal risk in Taiwan.



METHODS: This study explored the associations between environmental factors and suicidal behaviors in Taiwan from 2011 to 2020. The study collected environmental data on air pollution particles alongside weather data of extreme weather. The environmental data and suicidal data of every city in Taiwan were collected.



RESULTS: The result showed that there were significant associations between air quality index and suicide risk in the north and central part of Taiwan. However, there was no significant association between suicide risk and days of extreme weather.



CONCLUSION: Further study should be conducted to investigate the relationship between the socio-demographic data among competed suicide and environmental pollution.

Language: zh