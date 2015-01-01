Abstract

OBJECTIVE:This study aimed to explore the current pattern of suicide notification cases in a medical center in northern Taiwan and to understand the relationship between the national suicide prevention strategies and the nature of work in the hospital field.



METHODS: The suicide notification cases were collected in one single hospital from June 2008 to December 2021 and analyzed by SPSS 26 to present demographic and suicide-related variables by the calendar years.



RESULTS: The nature of suicide prevention work in the hospital was related strongly to the shifted goals of national strategies. The most common causes of suicide were relationship issues, and the method mostly utilized was drugs or chemicals. The rate of suicide attempts for the age under 24 has increased with calendar years, and this is consistent with the national data. During the period affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (2020 and 2021), both the rate of suicide attempts and suicidal ideation under the age of 24 rose noticeably.



CONCLUSION: The national suicide prevention strategies have been successful in the adult population but other perspectives need to be expanded to address suicide in adolescents and young adults. It is worth keeping concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across ages.

Language: zh