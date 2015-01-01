|
Yen YC, Huang CY. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(2): 167-169.
(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
OBJECTIVE: Cancer patients have higher risk of dying by suicide in comparison to the general population. Evidence for clinical screening and intervention for depression in cancer and its effect on suicide prevention is suboptimal. This study aimed to identify the difference of suicide rates between cancer patients receiving and not receiving depression screening in the real world.
cancer; mortality; screening for depression; suicide