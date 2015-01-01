Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the utilization of on campus mental health resources among Taiwanese metropolitan middle school students, and the correlation with their depressed mood.



METHODS: This study was conducted using the survey datasets of John Tung Foundation Mental Health Center. The survey was carried out in June 2018. Secondary School Students from six municipalities in Taiwan were recruited using convenience sampling. The students anonymously filled out the questionnaire. A total of 37 middle schools participated, and 3,478 valid questionnaires were collected.



RESULTS:13.3% of the subjects were depressed at the level of need for help, and the proportion of ＂emotional stable＂ in boys (56%) was significantly higher than that in girls (44%). By dividing the samples into three groups, ＂emotional stable ＂, ＂emotional fluctuation ＂, and ＂constantly bored, needing help＂ for analysis, in terms of the use of campus counseling resources, the proportion of ＂ constantly bored, needing help ＂ group in item of ＂have ever sought help from a counseling teacher ＂, ＂Not very clear/unclear differentiate between depressed mood and depression＂ increased significantly, and the proportion in items of ＂hard to say＂, ＂very unwilling/unwilling＂ to tell the parents what they suffered, ＂disagree＂ about telling their parents by counseling teacher when they were in trouble, and negative reactions they predicted from parents such as ＂blame/criticism＂ after telling the troubles by themselves or teachers, were significantly higher than the other two groups.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that on campus mental health resources are important resources for adolescents with depressed mood.



===



目的：了解臺灣都會中等學校學生對校園心理健康資源的認識與使用，以及與其憂鬱情緒的相關性。方法：本研究以董氏基金會心理衛生中心之業務調查資料庫進行分析。調查時間為2018年6月，選取臺灣六個直轄市之國中與高中職學生，採用便利抽樣紙本發放，由學生不記名自行填答，共37所中學參與，回收3,478份有效問卷。結果：13.3%受試者憂鬱情緒落在「持續悶悶的，需求助者」程度，「情緒狀態穩定者」在男生的比例（56%）顯著高於女生（44%）。以「情緒狀態穩定者」、「情緒起伏不定者」、和「持續悶悶的，需求助者」三組進行分析，「持續悶悶的，需求助者」這組在「不是很清楚／不清楚」能否區辨憂鬱情緒與憂鬱症、「曾求助輔導室老師」的比例顯著增加；在有困擾時「很難說」、「非常不願意／不願意」和父母說出所遭受狀況，和「不同意」輔導老師告訴父母比例；以及不論是受試者或老師告知，預期父母持負面如「指責／批評」等反應的比例，顯著高於其他兩組。結論：研究結果顯示，校園心理健康資源是憂鬱情緒青少年求助的重要資源。

Language: zh