Abstract

Background and purpose: Youth suicide has attracted much research interest from mental health professionals worldwide. In Taiwan, the suicide mortality rate of the overall population has declined slightly except for youths under 24 of age. The impact of media on youth suicide has been well recognized. In order to evaluate the impacts of films on youth suicide in Taiwan, the authors chose a TV and online drama, ＂The Last Day of Molly＂ (LDM) for analysis.



METHODS: Data were analyzed by the profiles of suicide among the young people, including gender, age and year and the number of reported non-fatal suicide attempts, the number of suicide deaths, as well as the cause and methods used for suicide. Children/teens aged 0-14 and adolescents/youths aged 15-24 were analyzed in the suicide statistic profile by gender. In addition, the plot of the LDM was analyzed by content based on WHO suicide prevention guideline for filmmakers.



RESULTS: Regarding jumping suicide, the suicide rates increased gradually among girls aged 0-14, and in both genders aged 15-24 predominating by males. Moreover, after the film ended, the number of suicide reports of both the 0-14 and 15-24 age groups showed an upward trend with girl predominance. For the suicide method analyzed, ＂jumping from height＂ had a more obvious upward trend at the age of 15-24 after the film broadcasted. Girls aged 15-24 showed an obvious trend change for wrist-cutting. Moreover, the cause of suicide presented a more prominent upward trend in the item of ＂family conflicts＂ among the females aged 0-14 and 15-24 than the males. As to the content analysis, the process of depicting the protagonist's jumping from height was vivid, and the method of suicide was shown in details in the drama. There was no consultation channel or parent-related guidance provided at the beginning or the end of the film.



CONCLUSION: The study provided an evidence of heightened suicide attempts or death numbers within two years after a suicide-related film was broadcasted. It is highlighted that longitudinal observations are needed for the short-term influence of suicide death or the longer-term effect toward suicide attempts after such film was presented, particularly on the internet. Given the limitations in explaining the fluctuations of the suicide statistics among children/teens/adolescents due to multiple factors, the mental consequences on youth suicide need to be paid more attention.

Language: zh