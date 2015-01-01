Abstract

The mobility and accessibility of information on smartphones have advantages and disadvantages. While smartphones have allowed individuals to stay connected and enjoy on-demand fact checking, when, where, and how frequently individuals choose to partake in these activities have major implications. Distracted driving is a common risky behavior that is associated with traffic accidents. This cross-sectional study aims to assess the relationship between smartphone addiction and traffic accidents in college students. Participants were recruited through social media platforms, crowd sourcing websites, and emails sent to higher education institutions. Surveys were self-administered to an analytic sample of 432 participants that were 18 years or older and currently enrolled in higher education. Information regarding smartphone habits, emotional and physical well-being, driving habits, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and insomnia was collected. Multiple logistic regression was conducted to assess the relationship between smartphone addiction and traffic accidents, texting while driving was examined as a moderator of this relationship, and the relationship between texting while driving and smartphone addiction was examined for trend.



RESULTS suggest smartphone addiction is an independent risk factor for traffic accidents and texting while driving was identified as a moderator of this relationship. This relationship was further confirmed by a dose-response relationship between smartphone addiction score and frequency of texting while driving.



FINDINGS suggest a need for evidence-based interventions for college students with smartphone addiction in addition to texting while driving prevention strategies, and further investigation into how young adults can develop healthy relationships with their smartphones to avoid harm.

