Rosenthal SR, Li Y, Wensley IA, Perez D, Gately KA. J. Technol. Behav. Sci. 2022; 7(3): 406-413.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The mobility and accessibility of information on smartphones have advantages and disadvantages. While smartphones have allowed individuals to stay connected and enjoy on-demand fact checking, when, where, and how frequently individuals choose to partake in these activities have major implications. Distracted driving is a common risky behavior that is associated with traffic accidents. This cross-sectional study aims to assess the relationship between smartphone addiction and traffic accidents in college students. Participants were recruited through social media platforms, crowd sourcing websites, and emails sent to higher education institutions. Surveys were self-administered to an analytic sample of 432 participants that were 18 years or older and currently enrolled in higher education. Information regarding smartphone habits, emotional and physical well-being, driving habits, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and insomnia was collected. Multiple logistic regression was conducted to assess the relationship between smartphone addiction and traffic accidents, texting while driving was examined as a moderator of this relationship, and the relationship between texting while driving and smartphone addiction was examined for trend.
Language: en
College student; Smartphone addiction; Texting while driving; Traffic accident; Young adult