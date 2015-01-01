Abstract

The prevalence of pedestrian accidents has steadily climbed over the last few years, becoming a nation-wide public health issue. This rise has been attributed to an increase in distracted pedestrians and drivers using smartphones. While increased smartphone use allows users to stay connected with others and remain up to date on worldly events, a user's smartphone habits can have serious implications for their health and wellbeing. This cross-sectional study aims to assess the relationship between smartphone addiction and pedestrian accidents in college students. Participants were recruited through social media platforms, crowd sourcing websites, and emails sent to higher education institutions. Surveys were self-administered to a convenience sample of 432 participants who were 18 years or older and currently enrolled in higher education. Information regarding smartphone habits, sociodemographics, pedestrian behaviors, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and insomnia were collected. Multiple logistic regression was conducted to assess the relationship between smartphone addiction and pedestrian accidents, and insomnia was examined as a moderator of this relationship.



RESULTS suggest smartphone addiction is an independent risk factor for pedestrian accidents, and insomnia was identified as a moderator of this relationship. These findings suggest a need for prioritizing smartphone addiction interventions and insomnia interventions among college students to reduce risk of pedestrian accidents. Program development should be considered for facilitating healthy relationships between young adults and their smartphones to reduce harm.

