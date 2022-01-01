Abstract

In the wake of the Lauren McCluskey slaying at the University of Utah in October 2018, questions remain regarding the contributing factors leading to the untimely death of this college athlete given the federal regulations in place which are designed to provide assistance to victims of intimate partner violence and stalking (IPV/S). This case study assesses the role that case management and victim advocacy played in this instance of IPV/S in a campus setting. Holistic case management is the cornerstone of threat assessment and management, both during and after the initial indication of a potential threat. To successfully manage threat cases, timely and effective communication is required. To this end, poor case management and victim advocacy can be seen as contributing factors that led to the death of Lauren McCluskey. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

