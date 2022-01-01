Abstract

The Ontario Domestic Assault Risk Assessment (ODARA) is undisputedly a valid tool to assess the risk for intimate partner violence (IPV) recidivism. However, there is limited research examining the use of the ODARA in the field of practice, particularly when employed by law enforcement, which is its intended use. The present study examines the predictive accuracy of the ODARA when it is scored by police officers. A sample of 97 male-against-female IPV cases where an ODARA was completed by the primary investigating officer were followed up. The results indicate that police-scored ODARAs predicted general recidivism (area under the curves [AUCs] =.698-.713), and more importantly, violent recidivism (AUCs =.629-.700). Also, the ODARA predicted IPV reconvictions significantly above chance (AUCs =.681-.682); however, the ODARA did not predict IPV recidivism in the form of police charges (AUCs =.629-.632). In light of the constraints on police services in allocating resources to IPV cases, this study offers further support for law enforcement to employ the ODARA for determining a perpetrator's IPV risk and to identify and prioritize high-risk cases. The findings contribute to the larger body of research that increasingly supports the use of evidence-based approaches in policing practices. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

