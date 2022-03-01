Abstract

In Australia, and around the world, there is a continuous debate about the ways of delivering a message, instruction, or feedback effectively to improve students' learning and performance. Contemporary cognitive skills training approaches have emerged as a result of further development of effective cognitive skills training in different contexts, such as education, aviation, and driving. One of the effective cognitive-based training is feedback. Feedback is an important component in learning, including the development of safe driving for novice drivers. Research shows that feedback can reduce the number of speeding occurrences, and the likelihood of speeding-related incidents and accidents, but it is not clear how to provide effective feedback to young learners. This paper reviews the literature and examines various aspects of feedback as a training intervention for young drivers and provides recommendation for effective use for young learners. The results explored the characteristics of feedback including multiple dimensions: content, source, medium of delivery, timing and frequency. Importantly, its effectiveness in improving an individual performance depends on effective utilization of these characteristics. The results showed that the most effective type of feedback (considering all feedback characteristics) in improving young novice drivers' performance in terms of speed compliance is feedback about performance, financial and safety implications (content), provided verbally and graphically (medium in which provided), by an instructor (researcher; source), immediately after the drive (time), once or twice (frequency). These results have important implications for the development of new training approaches to improving young drivers' speed management behaviour.

Language: en