Abstract

In the U.S. and worldwide, driver behavior within an area close to high-speed signalized intersections - the dilemma zone, can be a major safety concern especially for heavy trucks. A variety of mechanisms are available as countermeasures for the dilemma zone problem. In Nebraska, the Department of Roads has developed and implemented an Actuated Advance Warning dilemma zone protection system. The system has being effective at improving traffic safety in isolated applications. However, the system is yet to be used at signalized intersections operating in the coordinated mode. This paper presents results from a simulation study that assessed the potential deployment of the system on arterials where the signals are closely spaced and operate in a coordinated mode. The analysis indicated that, on average, there were 30%, 7% and 30% reductions in the number of rear-end, lane change and crossing conflicts. The system also improved relative productivity by processing more vehicles.

Language: en