Abstract

This study develops a differential variable speed limit (DVSL) which assigns different speed limits for car and truck, and varies speed limits based on traffic conditions. The proposed DVSL algorithm changes speed limits in real time based on truck percentage and occupancy immediately upstream of the ramp and the average speed of the control road sections upstream of the ramp. DVSL algorithm also considers spatial coordination of speeds, which gradually changes the speed limits in successive road sections upstream of the ramp when the severe congestion occurs. The study tested the impacts of DVSL and three other speed limit strategies on delay and safety for a section of the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Canada using the VISSIM traffic simulation model. The other strategies are 1) uniform speed limit (USL), 2) differential speed limit for car and truck (DSL), and 3) USL & DSL (U&D) - i.e., USL at low truck percentage and DSL at high truck percentage. It was found that DVSL showed the lowest delays for both car and truck among the four strategies. This is mainly because DVSL increased the spacing between vehicles in the right lane upstream of the on-ramp and facilitated vehicles' merging into the mainline freeway. It was also found that DVSL showed the lowest likelihood of rear-end crash between the lead and following vehicles among the four strategies. This study demonstrates that the proposed DVSL algorithm can better control car and truck speeds to reduce delay and improve safety of car-truck mixed traffic flow on freeways.

