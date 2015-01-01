Abstract

Introduction

Sustainable cities ensure social inclusiveness for vulnerable communities through environmental solutions. Easy access to public facilities for all is a step to reduce inequalities and is linked to Goals 10 and 11 out of the Sustainable Development Goals. The main purpose of the study was to verify whether street trees in footways and footpaths affect walking.



Methods

Data was obtained from a Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) conducted in January-February 2022 among 212 for people with a limited range of mobility (the users of walking frames, walkers, rollators, crutches, and manual or electric wheelchairs).



Results

The results indicate that although street trees may cause sidewalk tiles to bulge, aggravate allergies, or present elevated risk in the case of falling branches, they are ultimately a desirable element of the streetscape. People are ready to experience some inconveniences (sidewalk tiles with small holes) just to allow better habitat for street trees. Moreover, trees planted along the footways/footpaths stimulate physical activity and people prefer having big trees in streetscapes.



Conclusions

The results of the study suggest a need for in-situ research of the impact that small holes in sidewalk tiles (size, pattern, location in the tile) have on the vibrations experienced by users while getting around. Studies on the correlation between the perception of pedestrian circulation comfort and the speed of walking on the tiles with holes should be continued.

Language: en