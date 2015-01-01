Abstract

Introduction

Survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) experience transportation disadvantages due to financial constraints often caused by their abusive partners. Shared mobility services like ridesource and car-share programs may be a feasible solution to transportation barriers for survivors to access needed resources like employment and healthcare.



Methods

This study presented scenarios to providers who work with IPV shelter residents to determine if having access to an on-demand ridesource and car-share service would mitigate survivors' transportation challenges. Ten participants were interviewed using scenario planning and an accompanying semi-structured interview guide. Participants were presented with two scenarios: 1) imagine if there was a ridesource service which operated at the shelter and 2) imagine if there was a car-share service placed at the shelter. Thematic analysis was used to develop themes around the utilization of the ridesource and car-share services, barriers and concerns that may need to be addressed, and policy recommendations that would make the program successful.



Results

Participants agreed that with the proper policies in place, ridesource and car-share services could greatly aid survivors in getting the transportation they need to regain their independence both socially and economically.



Conclusion

Exploring the potential for shared mobility services to be a viable transportation solution can aid social service providers, city planners, and shared mobility companies in understanding how to use the services to benefit not only survivors of IPV, but also other members within communities who may experience transportation disadvantage.

