Hughey SM, Sella J, Adams JD, Porto SC, Bornstein D, Brown K, Amahrir S, Michalaka D, Watkins K, Davis WJ. J. Transp. Health 2022; 27: e101523.

10.1016/j.jth.2022.101523

Abstract

Background
One way to promote regular activity in communities is through bike share systems, which are increasingly integrating electric-assist pedal bikes (e-bikes). This study quantified the differences in energy expenditure, perceptions of difficulty, and acceleration between regular bikes and e-bikes in a bike share system.

Methods
First, participants (n = 15) completed a bicycle maximal fitness test and had body composition assessed. Then, two, 1 hr long steady-state bicycle rides were completed at a local park, once on a regular bike and once on an e-bike. During each ride, heart rate and speed were continuously measured with a heart rate monitor. Participants reported perceived exertion at four intervals within each ride as well as perceived enjoyment, difficulty, and tiredness at the end of each ride. Paired t-tests were used to assess differences between the e-bike and regular bike share rides.

Results
Participants exerted more energy at a greater percentage of maximum heart rate on the regular bike (mean = 69.6%) compared to the e-bike (mean = 61.5%, p = 0.006). Enjoyment was higher on the e-bike (mean = 4.6) than the regular bike (mean = 3.8; p = 0.009; 5-point Likert scale). Perceived exertion and difficulty were lower on the e-bike compared to the regular bike ride.

Conclusions
E-bike share rides resulted in lower energy expenditure than regular bike share rides. Both bike rides resulted in moderate-intensity physical activity category, which can contribute to meeting national physical activity guidelines. In bike share systems, e-bikes may be attractive for integrating activity in daily routines since participants reported less difficulty and more enjoyment.


Keywords

Active transportation; Bike share; Physical activity; Recreation

