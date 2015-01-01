Abstract

Introduction

Although demand, supply, and traffic conditions are interdependent, scholars have considered them separately when measuring accessibility of healthcare services. Additionally, the spatiotemporal variations in these three factors are given relatively less attention in healthcare accessibility research, thereby misleading the policy decisions of healthcare planners. This study aims to examine the spatiotemporal variability of accessibility to primary healthcare services and identify areas with a spatial discrepancy between time-varying and static accessibility models in Seoul, South Korea.

Methods

Using the generalized two-step floating catchment area method, we measure time-varying spatial accessibility with de facto population from hourly collected mobile-based data, available primary healthcare facilities, and actual traffic conditions in Seoul. Additionally, the bivariate Local Moran's I allowed for the identification of areas with discrepancies between the two accessibility models.

Results

The results show that a geographical pattern of time-varying accessibility significantly differs with that of static accessibility. Time-varying accessibility is lower in commercial and business areas and higher in residential areas, compared with static accessibility, which is higher in central Seoul. The result of the bivariate Local Moran's I analysis highlights that ignoring time variations of the three factors will result in overestimation in commercial areas and underestimation in residential areas. Based on the discrepancy between the two models, we identified the overestimated and underestimated areas.

Conclusion

We suggest areas to which healthcare policy needs to pay more attention by identifying areas with spatial discrepancies between time-varying accessibility and static accessibility. Considering the time variations will provide a more realistic impression of spatial accessibility to primary healthcare.

