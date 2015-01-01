Abstract

Background

- several studies have confirmed the potential influence of walkability on social activity, but whether this relationship can be modified by pro-environment behaviours has not been evaluated. This study aimed to assess the association between perceived (self-reported) walkability and social activity and to ascertain whether this potential relationship is moderated by pro-environment behaviour (PEB) and socially responsible consumption (SRC).

Methods

- This study adopted a cross-sectional design with a sensitivity analysis and techniques against common methods bias. The study population was residents in Ablekuma North Municipality, Ghana. Participants were 792 residents who met some inclusion criteria. The G*Power 3.1.9.4 software was employed to determine a minimum sample for the study. Hierarchical linear regression (HLR) analysis was used to present the findings.

Results

- The study found a positive association between neighbourhood walkability and social activity, which suggests that residents who lived in more walkable neigbourhoods reported higher social activity. SRC and PEB positively moderated the foregoing relationship between neighbourhood walkability and social activity.

Conclusions

- Residents who lived in more walkable neighbourhoods reported higher social activity, and the positive relationship between walkability and social activity is strengthened by SRC and PEB. It can be concluded that walkability better supports social activity among residents with higher pro-environment behaviours.

Language: en