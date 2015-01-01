Abstract

Background

Paratransit is a mobility alternative provided to PWDs (people with disabilities) facing issues using the regular transit network. In Montreal (Canada), the demand for this type of service is growing due to population aging. Admissibility to paratransit services is based on various eligibility criteria.

Objective

The aim of this research is to estimate the share of people residing in Quebec which is eligible for paratransit services and to estimate the latent demand (number of eligible people) for the STM (Montreal transit authority) paratransit service.

Methods

To determine the share of people eligible for the paratransit services, a filter algorithm has been developed based on eligibility criteria of the Quebec Ministry of Transportation. This algorithm is used to filter the results of the 2017 CSD (Canadian Survey on Disability). The results are applied to the Montreal's population and compared with the current use of the STM paratransit service to estimate a latent eligible population.

Results

In Quebec, 5% (296,130) of the population is considered eligible for paratransit services based on the filter algorithm. In Montreal, 1.7% (23,787) of people are STM paratransit users. This represents only 33% of the eligible population. So, the latent eligible population of the STM paratransit service amounts to more than 50,000 people.

Conclusion

Mobility of PWDs has an important impact on social inclusion and access to opportunities. Therefore, it is essential to identify the eligible population and to understand why eligible people are not using the provided services.

Language: en